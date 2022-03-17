Def Leppard Share 'Kick' Single and Announce New Album

Def Leppard have shared a visualizer for their brand new single "Kick" to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing their new album, Diamond Star Halos" on May 27th.
The band's twelfth full-length studio album, "Diamond Star Halos," will be released in various configurations digitally, a Deluxe Edition, a 2-LP Vinyl version and more.
The record will also feature special guest appearances from Alison Krauss on two tracks, a song called "Lifeless," and a track entitled "This Guitar." Stream "Kick" and see the tracklisting below:
1. Take What You Want
2. Kick
3. Fire It Up
4. This Guitar [feat. Alison Krauss]
5. SOS Emergency
6. Liquid Dust
7. U Rok Mi
8. Goodbye For Good This Time
9. All We Need
10. Open Your Eyes
11. Gimme A Kiss
12. Angels (Can't Help You Now)
13. Lifeless [feat. Alison Krauss]
14. Unbreakable
15. From Here To Eternity
