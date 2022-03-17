Def Leppard Share 'Kick' Single and Announce New Album

Album cover art

Def Leppard have shared a visualizer for their brand new single "Kick" to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing their new album, Diamond Star Halos" on May 27th.

The band's twelfth full-length studio album, "Diamond Star Halos," will be released in various configurations digitally, a Deluxe Edition, a 2-LP Vinyl version and more.

The record will also feature special guest appearances from Alison Krauss on two tracks, a song called "Lifeless," and a track entitled "This Guitar." Stream "Kick" and see the tracklisting below:

1. Take What You Want

2. Kick

3. Fire It Up

4. This Guitar [feat. Alison Krauss]

5. SOS Emergency

6. Liquid Dust

7. U Rok Mi

8. Goodbye For Good This Time

9. All We Need

10. Open Your Eyes

11. Gimme A Kiss

12. Angels (Can't Help You Now)

13. Lifeless [feat. Alison Krauss]

14. Unbreakable

15. From Here To Eternity

Related Stories

Def Leppard Classic Covered by Bomber Alley

Motley Crue and Def Leppard Expand Stadium Tour

KISS And Def Leppard Lead Lineup Of New Year's Weekend TV Specials

Def Leppard Streamed Rare B-Side Song 2021 In Review

News > Def Leppard