.

Def Leppard Share 'Kick' Single and Announce New Album

Keavin Wiggins | 03-17-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Def Leppard Album cover art
Album cover art

Def Leppard have shared a visualizer for their brand new single "Kick" to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing their new album, Diamond Star Halos" on May 27th.

The band's twelfth full-length studio album, "Diamond Star Halos," will be released in various configurations digitally, a Deluxe Edition, a 2-LP Vinyl version and more.

The record will also feature special guest appearances from Alison Krauss on two tracks, a song called "Lifeless," and a track entitled "This Guitar." Stream "Kick" and see the tracklisting below:

1. Take What You Want
2. Kick
3. Fire It Up
4. This Guitar [feat. Alison Krauss]
5. SOS Emergency
6. Liquid Dust
7. U Rok Mi
8. Goodbye For Good This Time
9. All We Need
10. Open Your Eyes
11. Gimme A Kiss
12. Angels (Can't Help You Now)
13. Lifeless [feat. Alison Krauss]
14. Unbreakable
15. From Here To Eternity

Related Stories
Def Leppard Share 'Kick' Single and Announce New Album

Def Leppard Classic Covered by Bomber Alley

Motley Crue and Def Leppard Expand Stadium Tour

KISS And Def Leppard Lead Lineup Of New Year's Weekend TV Specials

Def Leppard Streamed Rare B-Side Song 2021 In Review

News > Def Leppard

advertisement
Day In Rock

Def Leppard Share 'Kick' Single and Announce New Album- Roger Waters Expands Tour- Ghost Rock Jimmy Kimmel- more

Duran Duran Launching North American Summer Tour- Cave In Announce First New Album In Over A Decade- Judas Priest- more

Dolly Parton Declines Rock Hall Nomination- Rolling Stones SIXTY Tour- Pearl Jam American Tour- Incubus Summer Tour- more

Van Halen Asked Daryl Hall To Replace David Lee Roth- Ghost To Rock Late Night TV- Chris Holmes Begins Cancer Treatment- more

advertisement
Reviews

RockPile: St. Patrick's Day Edition

MorleyView Genevieve Racette

Travel News, Trips and Tips: John Mellencamp, Kenny Rogers, More

Slash Week: Slash Caught In The Act In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Ghost Live In Chicago