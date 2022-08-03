Def Leppard Share Lyric Video For Alison Krauss Collaboration

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is streaming a lyric video for "This Guitar", a track from their "Diamond Star Halos" album that includes a guest appearance by Alison Krauss.
The latest single from the UK band's twelfth studio album joins "Lifeless" as one of two songs featuring Krauss on the project, which sees Def Leppard mix their own classic sound with early 1970s influences including David Bowie, T. Rex and Mott The Hoople.
The group are on the road promoting the album, which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hard Rock Chart and the Billboard 200 at No. 10.
Def Leppard is currently playing dates on a North American stadium tour with Motley Crue, with shows wrapping up in Las Vegas, NV in early September. Stream the lyric video here.
