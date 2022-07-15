Def Leppard Share More Stadium Tour Videos

(hennemusic) Def Leppard have expanded a behind the scenes look at their summer Stadium Tour with Motley Crue with the release of three more episodes in the video series.

The third edition recaps shows in Washington DC, NYC, and Philly; episode four covers appearances in Charlotte, NC, Nashville, TN, and Jacksonville, FL; and, episode five gives fans an inside look at recent concerts in St. Louis, MO and Chicago, IL.

The Stadium Tour - with guests Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts - opened in Atlanta, GA on June 16 and will continue with a July 15 date in Cincinnati, OH, a July 17 stop in Milwaukee, WI and a July 19 gig in Kansas City, MO.

Def Leppard are on the road promoting their latest album, "Diamond Star Halos", which recently debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hard Rock Chart and the Billboard 200 at No. 10.

