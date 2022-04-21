Def Leppard Share New Single 'Take What You Got'

(hennemusic) Def Leppard are streaming "Take What You Want", as the latest single from their forthcoming album, "Diamond Star Halos." The tune follows "Kick" as the second preview to the UK band's twelfth studio record and first since a self-titled 2015 set.
Over the past two years, Def Leppard recorded "Diamond Star Halos" simultaneously in three different countries with Joe Elliott in Ireland, Rick Savage in England, and Phil Collen, Vivian Campbell and Rick Allen in the United States.
The 15 track album mixes the group's classic sound while giving a nod to influences such as David Bowie, T. Rex, and Mott The Hoople, among others; the title itself references T. Rex's "Bang a Gong (Get It On)." Read more and stream the new single here.
Def Leppard Deliver 'Kick' Video
Def Leppard Share 'Kick' Single and Announce New Album
Def Leppard Classic Covered by Bomber Alley
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Expand Stadium Tour
Ann Wilson Recruits Vince Gill For Queen Cover- Def Leppard Share 'Take What You Got'- Coheed and Cambria Unplug For KISS Cover- more
David Lee Roth Addresses Van Halen Tour Reports- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Going Biblical With New Book- Lamb Of God- more
Van Halen Tribute Tour Talks Confirmed By Joe Satriani- Robert Plant Launches Season 5 Of Digging Deep Podcast- more
Anthrax, Black Label Society and Hatebreed Summer Tour- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Recruited by Hyro The Hero- more
Live: Beth Hart Live In Phoenix
Road Trip: Time to Go to Ireland!
Classics: 30 Years of 'Weird Al' Yankovic's Off the Deep End
Caught In The Act: Jimmie Vaughan
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Products Edition Spring 2022