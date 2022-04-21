Def Leppard Share New Single 'Take What You Got'

Album art

(hennemusic) Def Leppard are streaming "Take What You Want", as the latest single from their forthcoming album, "Diamond Star Halos." The tune follows "Kick" as the second preview to the UK band's twelfth studio record and first since a self-titled 2015 set.

Over the past two years, Def Leppard recorded "Diamond Star Halos" simultaneously in three different countries with Joe Elliott in Ireland, Rick Savage in England, and Phil Collen, Vivian Campbell and Rick Allen in the United States.

The 15 track album mixes the group's classic sound while giving a nod to influences such as David Bowie, T. Rex, and Mott The Hoople, among others; the title itself references T. Rex's "Bang a Gong (Get It On)." Read more and stream the new single here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

