Def Leppard Share 'Take What You Want' Lyric Video

Bruce Henne | 04-30-2022

Def Leppard Album cover art
(hennemusic) Def Leppard are streaming a lyric video for "Take What You Want", the second and latest single from their forthcoming album, "Diamond Star Halos."

Due May 27, the project was recorded simultaneously in three different countries - Ireland, England and the US - as the band members were spread around the globe during the pandemic.

The UK group's twelfth studio record mixes their classic sound with early 1970s influences including David Bowie, T. Rex and Mott The Hoople and features guest appearances by Alison Krauss and David Bowie pianist Mike Garson.

"Diamond Star Halos" will be available in multiple configurations, including a Deluxe Edition, 2-LP Vinyl, Digital formats and more.

Check out the lyric video for the latest Def Leppard single here.

