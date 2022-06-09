Def Leppard Share Video From Rare Club Show

(hennemusic) Def Leppard are sharing video of a May 26 performance of their 1987 smash, "Pour Some Sugar On Me", at the famed Whisky A Go-Go in Los Angeles, CA.

The group's rare club appearance - part of SiriusXM's Small Stages series - took place before an invitation-only crowd the night before the release of their new album, "Diamond Star Halos."

The band's twelfth studio record mixes their own classic sound with early 1970s influences including David Bowie, T. Rex and Mott The Hoople, and features guest appearances by Alison Krauss and David Bowie pianist Mike Garson.

"Diamond Star Halos" is now available in multiple configurations, including a Deluxe Edition, 2-LP Vinyl, Digital formats and more. Watch live concert video of "Pour Some Sugar On Me" here.

