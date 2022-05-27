(hennemusic) Def Leppard are streaming their new album, "Diamond Star Halos", in sync with its release on May 27. Over the past two years, the project was recorded simultaneously in three different countries, with Joe Elliott in Ireland, Rick Savage in England, and Phil Collen, Vivian Campbell and Rick Allen in the United States.
The 15 track album mixes the group's classic sound while giving a nod to influences such as David Bowie, T. Rex, and Mott The Hoople, among others; the title itself references T. Rex's "Bang a Gong (Get It On)."
Special guests on the record include Alison Krauss - on "This Guitar" and "Lifeless", and David Bowie pianist Mike Garson, who performs on "Goodbye For Good This Time" and "Angels (Can't Help You Now)."
Stream the new album here.
Def Leppard 'Fire It Up' With New Video
Def Leppard Rock New Music And Classic Hits On Jimmy Kimmel Live
Def Leppard To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live This Week
Def Leppard Fire It Up With New Single
Def Leppard Stream New Album 'Diamond Star Halos'- Iron Maiden Introduce Samurai Eddie At 2022 Tour Launch- Rolling Stones- more
Yes Legend Alan White Dead At 72- Metallica Rock National Anthem At Giants Game- The Eminem Show Expanded For 20th Anniversary- more
Steven Tyler Enters Rehab- Bruce Springsteen World Tour- Stone Temple Pilots Pull Out Of Final Dates Of Halestorm Tour- more
Van Halen TV Specials Launching Reelz Summer Season- Def Leppard To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live- Evanescence New Lineup- more
Caught In The Act: Simple Plan and Sum 41 Rock Chicago
Hot In The City: Concert Season Heats Up In AZ
Root 66: Dale Watson, Graeme James, The Waymores, Brock Davis
Caught In The Act: John 5 Live In Illinois
Live: Bruce Cockburn In Phoenix
Def Leppard Stream New Album 'Diamond Star Halos'
Iron Maiden Introduce Samurai Eddie At 2022 Tour Launch
Neil Young To Release Fabled 2001 Crazy Horse Album 'Toast'
Liam Gallagher Streaming New Album 'C'mon You Know'
grandma Releases 'Blue Atlanta' Video And Announces EP
Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Performance Of 'Gimme Shelter'
Def Leppard 'Fire It Up' With New Video
David Bowie Moonage Daydream Documentary Trailer Shared