Def Leppard Streamed Rare B-Side Song 2021 In Review

Def Leppard Streamed Rare B-Side Song

Def Leppard earned a top 21 story from May 2021 after they shared the rare 2002 b-side, "10 Times Bigger Than Love", from their Volume Three box set.

Featured as part of the b-sides collection on the forthcoming 6CD and 9 LP versions of the package, the song was originally one of the extra tracks included with the "Long, Long Way To Go" single from the group's eighth studio album, "X," according to hennemusic.

"Volume Three" contained all recordings from the band in the 2000′s, including 2002's "X", 2006's "Yeah!" and 2008's "Songs From The Sparkle Lounge" - with all three making their vinyl debut in 2021. Stream the song below:

