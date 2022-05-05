Def Leppard To Play Club Show To Celebrate New Album

(Ume) SiriusXM have announced that they will be celebrate the release of Def Leppard's new album, "Diamond Halos," with a special intimate concert and the launch of Def Leppard radio.
The special invitation-only concert will be taking place in Los Angeles at the Whiskey a Go Go for SiriusXM listeners as part of the service's Small Stage Series on May 26th, the eve of the album release.
Def Leppard Radio will launch on Friday, May 27 and run through Saturday, June 25 on the SXM App. The channel will also be available on satellite (ch. 39) on Friday, May 27 through Thursday, June 2.
Featuring a slew of guest hosts, Def Leppard Radio will delve into the band's 40-year music career, providing insight behind both their greatest hits and their new album. Def Leppard Radio will also spotlight other artists performing on their stadium tour like Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett, as well as artists who influenced Def Leppard including David Bowie, Queen, T. Rex, Mott The Hoople and more.
For information on how to attend SiriusXM's Small Stage Series, featuring Def Leppard please visit here.
