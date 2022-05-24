.

Def Leppard To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live This Week

Bruce Henne | 05-24-2022

Def Leppard Event poster
Event poster

(hennemusic) Def Leppard will perform on the Wednesday, May 25 episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live. The appearance comes the day before the band will launch their new album, "Diamond Star Halos", with a rare club show the night before its release.

The group will play a special invitation-only concert at the famed Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 26 as part of SiriusXM's Small Stages series.

First introduced with the lead single, "Kick", the album mixes the UK band's classic sound with early 1970s influences including David Bowie, T. Rex and Mott The Hoople, and features guest appearances by Alison Krauss and David Bowie pianist Mike Garson.

Learn more and watch the "Kick" video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

