.

Def Leppard Top US Hard Rock Charts With Diamond Star Halos

Bruce Henne | 06-07-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Def Leppard Album cover art
Album cover art

(hennemusic) Def Leppard has topped the US hard rock charts with their new album, "Diamond Star Halos." The project debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Hard Rock Chart and enters the Billboard 200 at No. 10 after selling 34,000 equivalent album units earned in its first week.

Of that sum, album sales comprise 32,000; SEA units comprise 2,000 (equaling 2.7 million on-demand official streams of the album's songs) and TEA units comprise less than 500 units.

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the US based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album.

"Diamond Star Halos" was the highest charting debut of the past week, and marks Def Leppard's eighth top 10 album. Read more and watch the video for "Fire It Up" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories
Def Leppard Top US Hard Rock Charts With Diamond Star Halos

Def Leppard Score Highest Chart Debut In 26 Years

Motley Crue and Def Leppard May Expand Stadium Tour

Def Leppard Stream New Album 'Diamond Star Halos'

Def Leppard 'Fire It Up' With New Video

News > Def Leppard

advertisement
Day In Rock

Queen Releasing Unheard Song Featuring Freddie Mercury- Journey Guns N' Roses Perform Rarities For First Time In 30 Years- more

Lamb Of God Announce New Album And Tour- Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic- Queen and Adam Lambert- more

Def Leppard Score Highest Chart Debut In 26 Years- Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Bonus Track 'Nerve Flip'- Metallica- more

Motley Crue and Def Leppard May Expand Stadium Tour- David Lee Roth Hints At Change In Retirement Status- Eddie Van Halen- more

advertisement
Reviews

Barton Stanley David - Crest

Def Leppard - Diamond Star Halos

Sites and Sounds: Quebec City's Festival d'ete de Quebec 2022

Sites and Sounds: A Summer of Music Awaits in Malta

Live: Vieux Farka Toure In Phoenix

Latest News

Queen Releasing Unheard Song Featuring Freddie Mercury

Guns N' Roses Perform Rarities For First Time In 30 Years At Tour Launch

Journey Share New Song 'Don't Give Up On Us'

Def Leppard Top US Hard Rock Charts With Diamond Star Halos

Halestorm, The Warning and New Years Day Announce Fall Tour

Doobie Brothers Reschedule 50th Anniversary Shows Due To Covid-19

Black Star Riders Deliver Better Than Saturday Night Video

Singled Out: Of Virtue's Hypocrite