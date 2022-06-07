Def Leppard Top US Hard Rock Charts With Diamond Star Halos

(hennemusic) Def Leppard has topped the US hard rock charts with their new album, "Diamond Star Halos." The project debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Hard Rock Chart and enters the Billboard 200 at No. 10 after selling 34,000 equivalent album units earned in its first week.

Of that sum, album sales comprise 32,000; SEA units comprise 2,000 (equaling 2.7 million on-demand official streams of the album's songs) and TEA units comprise less than 500 units.

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the US based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album.

"Diamond Star Halos" was the highest charting debut of the past week, and marks Def Leppard's eighth top 10 album. Read more and watch the video for "Fire It Up" here.

