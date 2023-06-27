Def Leppard And Sammy Receiving Stars On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Def Leppard and former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar will be among those honored next year with stars on the on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Here is the official announcement, followed by the video:

A new group of entertainment professionals in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Radio, Recording, and Sports Entertainment have been selected to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame by the Walk of Fame Selection Panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

These honorees were chosen from among hundreds of nominations to the committee at a meeting held on June 16, 2023 and ratified by the Hollywood Chamber's Board of Directors on June 21, 2023. Steve Nissen, President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Ellen K, Chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Panel and Radio personality, announced the new honorees on www.walkoffame.com

"The Selection Committee which is made up of fellow Walk of Famers, carefully hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world," said Chair and Walk of Famer Ellen K, "The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can't wait to see each honoree's reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway!" Ellen K added.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024 are:

In the category of Recording: Glen Ballard, Toni Braxton, DEF LEPPARD, Charles Fox, Sammy Hagar, Brandy Norwood, Darius Rucker, Gwen Stefani and Andre "Dr. Dre" Young

In the category of Motion Pictures: Chadwick Boseman (posthumous),Kevin Feige, Gal Gadot, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chris Meledandri, Chris Pine, Christina Ricci and Michelle Yeoh

In the category of Television: Ken Jeong, Eugene Levy, Mario Lopez, Jim Nantz, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michael Schur, Kerry Washington and Raúl De Molina and Lili Estefan, co-hosts of the television show "El Gordo y La Flaca" (double ceremony)

In the category of Live Theatre/Live Performance: Jane Krakowski and Otis Redding (posthumous)

In the category of Radio: Angie Martinez

In the category of Sports Entertainment: Billie Jean King and Carl Weathers

Related Stories

Def Leppard Share Latest World Tour Video Update From Europe

Def Leppard Celebrate 1 Billion YouTube Views Milestone

Def Leppard Share Video Update From European Leg Of World Tour

Def Leppard Share Video Update From World Tour With Motley Crue

News > Def Leppard