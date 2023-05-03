Def Leppard Announce Hometown Club Show And Livestream

Event poster

(hennemusic) Def Leppard will livestream a rare club show performance from their hometown of Sheffield, UK on May 19. On the eve of the band's biggest-ever European tour and the launch of new album, "Drastic Symphonies", Def Leppard are set to play a one off gig at the iconic 850-capacity venue The Leadmill.

Billed as "the most intimate show the band have played in the UK or Europe in 35 years," the setlist will be for one night only - unique to this show and different to the setlist the band will play three days later, when they start the UK and European tour at a sold-out Sheffield United's Bramall Lane on May 22.

The band are looking to shine a light on The Leadmill, a vital part of the Sheffield and national UK music scene and is amongst many of the small UK music venues threatened with closure; net proceeds from ticket sales from The Leadmill show will be donated to Music Venue Trust who diligently work to help struggling UK music venues.

"Sheffield is in the very DNA of this band!," says Joe Elliott. "We are ecstatic to be starting the European leg of our world tour at home at Bramall Lane! When thinking of a warm up, it made sense to do a special set at The Leadmill, in the city where it all started. We know there are a lot of small music venues struggling across the UK, so we wanted to give back to what gave to us. The net proceeds from the evening will go directly to Music Venue Trust in an effort to keep UK clubs alive...and to coincide with the release of our symphonic record, "Drastic Symphonies", on the 19th of May. It's all very special!"

Due to the strictly limited tickets available the band will also stream The Leadmill show via Veeps to allow fans from across the globe experience this very special show.

Get club show and livestream ticket details here.

Related Stories

Def Leppard Goes Inside Abbey Road Studios In Drastic Symphonies Preview

Def Leppard To Rock Sturgis Buffalo Chip

Def Leppard Announce Special In Conversation Event

Def Leppard Stream Animal Video From Drastic Symphonies

More Def Leppard News