Def Leppard Celebrate 1 Billion YouTube Views Milestone

(hennemusic) Each of the members of Def Leppard can be seen in a new video celebrating the news that the band has passed the 1 Billion views milestone on YouTube.
"1 BILLION YOUTUBE VIEWS!," says the group on social media. "Thank you for watching along, Rock Brigade! Stay tuned for brand new videos including an all new Behind The World Tour vlog soon..."
The UK rockers joined the video platform in 2008 and currently have more than 1.1 million subscribers. Def Leppard is on the road in support of its latest album, "Drastic Symphonies"; the project sees the band working with London's iconic Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to deliver re-imagined versions of some of the group's biggest songs, as captured during recording sessions at Abbey Road studios.
The group is playing shows across Europe as part of a 2023 world tour with Motley Crue.
Watch video of the band members celebrate the YouTube milestone here.
