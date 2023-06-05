Def Leppard Perform In Three Countries In One Day

(hennemusic) Def Leppard performed its 1995 single, "When Love & Hate Collide", in three countries in one day, and the band is sharing behind the scenes video from the recent experience.
"Breakfast in Budapest, dinner in Krakow, and supper and bed in Prague," explains Rick Savage of the group's schedule. During the three country promotional swing as part of the UK band's World Tour with Motley Crue, the May 31 adventure opened in Budapest before heading to Poland, where both acts appeared at Krakow's Tauron Arena before Def Leppard arrived in Czechia for one more performance a day ahead of the Prague Rocks festival on June 2.
"When Love & Hate Collide" was the lone new song and single from the "Vault: Def Leppard Greatest Hits (1980-1995)" package; it is also featured on the group's new album, "Drastic Symphonies."
The project sees the band working with London's iconic Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to deliver re-imagined versions of some of the group's biggest songs, as captured during a series of March 2022 sessions at Abbey Road studios.
Watch behind the scenes video from the World Tour here.
