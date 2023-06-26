Def Leppard Share Latest World Tour Video Update From Europe

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing their latest video update from the European leg of their World Tour with Motley Crue.
Fans can check out an inside look behind the scenes, including post-show drinking, Sav's injury anniversary, daylight gigs, and more - across Rock festivals in Sweden, Finland, and Norway.
Def Leppard is on the road in support of its latest album, "Drastic Symphonies"; the project sees the band working with London's iconic Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to deliver re-imagined versions of some of the group's biggest songs, as captured during recording sessions at Abbey Road studios.
Following recent performances in Portugal and Spain, Def Leppard and Motley Crue will continue the trek this week with a June 27 stop in Switzerland ahead of a 4-show series of UK homecoming gigs in London, Lytham, Dublin and Glasgow.
Watch the latest video from Europe here.
