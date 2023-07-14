.

Def Leppard Share New World Tour Video Update

Bruce Henne | 07-14-2023

Def Leppard News Video still July 14, 2023
(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing their latest video update from the recently-completed European leg of their World Tour with Motley Crue.

Fans are invited to "come along to shopping with Sav, swimming with Phil, and backstage with Def Leppard" as the live series hit Italy, Portugal, and Spain.

Def Leppard is on the road in support of its latest album, "Drastic Symphonies"; the project sees the band working with London's iconic Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to deliver re-imagined versions of some of the group's biggest songs, as captured during recording sessions at Abbey Road studios.

The pair of classic rock acts will resume the tour with a series of US dates in August. Def Leppard will be honored next year with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The UK rockers were recently among a group of more than 30 entertainment professionals recognized for their work by the Walk of Fame Selection Panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Get more details and watch the latest tour video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
