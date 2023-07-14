Def Leppard Share New World Tour Video Update

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing their latest video update from the recently-completed European leg of their World Tour with Motley Crue.
Fans are invited to "come along to shopping with Sav, swimming with Phil, and backstage with Def Leppard" as the live series hit Italy, Portugal, and Spain.
Def Leppard is on the road in support of its latest album, "Drastic Symphonies"; the project sees the band working with London's iconic Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to deliver re-imagined versions of some of the group's biggest songs, as captured during recording sessions at Abbey Road studios.
The pair of classic rock acts will resume the tour with a series of US dates in August. Def Leppard will be honored next year with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.
The UK rockers were recently among a group of more than 30 entertainment professionals recognized for their work by the Walk of Fame Selection Panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.
Get more details and watch the latest tour video here.
Def Leppard Share On Stage Video From Wembley Stadium
Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of World Tour Stops In Denmark, France, and Belgium
Def Leppard And Sammy Receiving Stars On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Def Leppard Share Latest World Tour Video Update From Europe
Imagine Dragons Celebrate Documentary Release With 'Believer' Live Video- Duran Duran Announce Cancer Awareness Benefit Concert- more
There Is Not Going To Be A Van Halen Reunion Says Sammy Hagar- Eagles Expand Farewell Tour- Royal Blood- Metallica- more
38 Special - Live at Rockpalast 1981
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Snacks for Your Road Trip
Road Trip: Keep it Salty! A Visit to Saltville, Virginia
Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago 2023
Imagine Dragons Celebrate Documentary Release With 'Believer' Live Video
Duran Duran Announce Cancer Awareness Benefit Concert Following Andy Taylor's Diagnosis
Queen Look Back At Adapting Songs Live
Ghost Hounds Premiere 'Last Train To Nowhere' Performance Video
Steve Hackett Announces Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live in Brighton
Def Leppard Share New World Tour Video Update
The American Hotel System 'Tripping' With New Single
Singled Out: Matthew Lowry's All My Friends Are Selling Out