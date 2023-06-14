.

Def Leppard Share Video Update From European Leg Of World Tour

Bruce Henne | 06-14-2023

Def Leppard News Video still June 14, 2023
Video still

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing a video update from the European leg of their World Tour with Motley Crue. Fans can check out an inside look behind the scenes as the UK rockers recently performed in Budapest, Krakow and Prague.

Def Leppard is on the road in support of its latest album, "Drastic Symphonies"; the project sees the band working with London's iconic Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to deliver re-imagined versions of some of the group's biggest songs, as captured during recording sessions at the legendary Abbey Road studios.

A 2022 series with Motley Crue saw the UK rockers promoting their twelfth studio album, "Diamond Star Halos." This week, the two bands will appear at France's Hellfest on June 16 and Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting on June 18.

Watch video of Def Leppard checking in from the road here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
