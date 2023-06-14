(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing a video update from the European leg of their World Tour with Motley Crue. Fans can check out an inside look behind the scenes as the UK rockers recently performed in Budapest, Krakow and Prague.
Def Leppard is on the road in support of its latest album, "Drastic Symphonies"; the project sees the band working with London's iconic Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to deliver re-imagined versions of some of the group's biggest songs, as captured during recording sessions at the legendary Abbey Road studios.
A 2022 series with Motley Crue saw the UK rockers promoting their twelfth studio album, "Diamond Star Halos." This week, the two bands will appear at France's Hellfest on June 16 and Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting on June 18.
Watch video of Def Leppard checking in from the road here.
Def Leppard Share Video Update From World Tour With Motley Crue
Def Leppard Perform In Three Countries In One Day
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add Australian Dates To The World Tour
Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Drastic Symphonies' Launch
Duff McKagan Shares First Song From New Album Lighthouse- My Sleeping Karma's Steffen Weigand Has Died- Metallica- more
Megadeth, Slayer, Yes, Rainbow Icons Cover Pink Floyd Classic- Nickelback Kick Off Expanded North American Tour- more
Lee Greenwood Announces All Time Hits & American Anthems- Chris Janson Celebrates 'The Outlaw Side of Me' at the Grand Ole Opry- more
The Blues: Savoy Brown - Barbara Blue - Mose Allison - John Primer
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets
Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer
Iron Maiden Share Pre-Show Video From Poland
Metallica Share Video Of Master Of Puppets Classic From Download Festival
Def Leppard Share Video Update From European Leg Of World Tour
Hatebreed Announce 20 Years of Brutality Tour
Andrew McMahon To Livestream Career-Spanning Performance
Queens of the Stone Age Release 'Carnavoyeur' Video
Des Rocs Announces New Album With New Song 'Nowhere Kid'
Evile Deliver 'Reap What You Sow' Lyric Video