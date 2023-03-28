Def Leppard Wrap Up South American Shows On Behind The World Tour Series

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) Def Leppard wrap up the South American leg of their 2023 tour on the latest episode of the "Behind The World Tour" video series.

The fourth edition of the feature sees the Def Leppard crew hit Buenos Aires, Argentina as they experience life on the road; following the five-show South American run, the UK rockers and Motley Crue brought their trek to Hollywood, FL for a March 12 appearance that featured a Rick Allen/Tommy Lee drum duet and closed out the first stretch of performances on the new touring cycle this year.

The bands will resume the 2023 series in Def Leppard's hometown of Sheffield, UK on May 22. Def Leppard will release a new album, "Drastic Symphonies", on May 16; the project sees the band working with London's iconic The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to create re-imagined versions of some of the group's biggest songs, as captured during a series of March 2022 sessions at Abbey Road Studios.

Stream the latest video package from the tour here.

