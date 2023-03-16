Def Leppard's Rick Allen Injured In Alleged Assault

(hennemusic) Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen reportedly suffered a head injury after allegedly being assaulted outside a Florida hotel on March 13.
According to an arrest report, obtained by TMZ, Allen was smoking a cigarette outside the Four Seasons Hotel in Fort Lauderdale Beach when 19-year-old suspect Max Hartley ran towards him at full speed, striking the rocker and knocking him backward and slamming his head on the ground.
The report indicates a woman came out of the hotel to try to help Allen, but Hartley also knocked her to the ground and then prevented her from re-entering the building.
Hartley fled to another hotel nearby, where he was arrested and booked on two counts of battery, four counts of criminal mischief, and abusing an elderly or disabled adult; the suspect was later released after posting bail.
The alleged incident took place the day after Def Leppard and Motley Crue performed at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel And Casino as part of their recently-launched world tour.
