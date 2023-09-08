Def Leppard Recap Omaha and Tulsa Concerts In Behind The Scenes Video

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing a behind the scenes video recap of concert appearances in Omaha, NE and Tulsa, OK from the North American leg of their World Tour with Motley Crue.
"Join the 14th episode as Def Leppard takes the stage in Omaha & Tulsa," reads a synopsis of the footage. "Some lucky fans get side stage access, Phil takes a scooter tour, the guys reminisce on Rick's first show back after his accident, and more!"
The pair of shows took place near the end of a summer North American leg of the series as Def Leppard promotes its latest album, "Drastic Symphonies.
The project - which pairs the UK rockers with London's iconic Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - came on the heels their twelfth studio album, 2022's "Diamond Star Halos."
Def Leppard and Motley Crue will resume the tour with a series of dates in Japan and Australia this November.
Watch the latest video recap from the tour here.
Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of Sturgis and Fargo Concerts
Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of Two Stops Of Tour With Motley Crue
Motley Crue Rock The Fargodome On 2023 World Tour
Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Shares Live Guitar Vault Video
Wolfgang Van Halen Unplugs For Foo Fighters Classic- Hard Rock Is Going To Come Back In A Big Way Says Alice Cooper- Van Halen Stream 'It’s About Time'- more
Static-X Release Video For One Of Wayne Static's Final Tracks- Fall Out Boy Announces So Much For (2our) Dust- Eric Clapton- more
Dan + Shay Share 'For The Both of Us' Video- Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Morgan Wallen Lead Stagecoach Lineup- more
Caught In The Act: I Love the 80's Tour Featuring Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone
Albert Bouchard - Imaginos III: Mutant Reformation
Caught In The Act: Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer Rock Chicago
Quick Flicks: Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar
Wolfgang Van Halen Unplugs For Foo Fighters Classic
Steve Miller Shares Unreleased Song From 'The Joker' 50th Anniversary Box Set
Plain White T's Share 'Red Flags' Video And Announce Album
Joe Bonamassa Shares New Song 'Hope You Realize It (Goodbye Again)'
Queen Play Vocal Games With Fans On The Greatest Live
Def Leppard Recap Omaha and Tulsa Concerts In Behind The Scenes Video
Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel And GA-20 Team For Coheadline Tour
Tesla Release Video For Cover Of 1974 Aerosmith Classic