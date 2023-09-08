Def Leppard Recap Omaha and Tulsa Concerts In Behind The Scenes Video

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing a behind the scenes video recap of concert appearances in Omaha, NE and Tulsa, OK from the North American leg of their World Tour with Motley Crue.

"Join the 14th episode as Def Leppard takes the stage in Omaha & Tulsa," reads a synopsis of the footage. "Some lucky fans get side stage access, Phil takes a scooter tour, the guys reminisce on Rick's first show back after his accident, and more!"

The pair of shows took place near the end of a summer North American leg of the series as Def Leppard promotes its latest album, "Drastic Symphonies.

The project - which pairs the UK rockers with London's iconic Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - came on the heels their twelfth studio album, 2022's "Diamond Star Halos."

Def Leppard and Motley Crue will resume the tour with a series of dates in Japan and Australia this November.

Watch the latest video recap from the tour here.

