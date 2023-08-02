.

Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Shares Live Guitar Vault Video

Bruce Henne | 08-02-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Def Leppard News Video still August 02, 2023
Video still

(hennemusic) Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell is sharing behind the scenes video of his guitar vault as currently being used on the band's World Tour with Motley Crue.

The pair of classic rock bands recently completed the European leg of the series, which sees the acts alternating headline roles at each show. The tour will resume with a run of North American concerts starting August 5 in Syracuse, NY.

Def Leppard is on the road in support of its latest album, "Drastic Symphonies"; the project sees the band working with London's iconic Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to deliver re-imagined versions of some of the group's biggest songs, as captured during recording sessions at Abbey Road studios.

Watch some behind the scenes video from the road with Vivian here.

Related Stories
Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Shares Live Guitar Vault Video

Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of Switzerland And Wembley Stadium Concerts

Def Leppard Share New World Tour Video Update

Def Leppard Share On Stage Video From Wembley Stadium

Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of World Tour Stops In Denmark, France, and Belgium

More Def Leppard News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Releases 'I'm Alright' Video- The Metallica Report Podcast Launched- more

Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce FYFTY Box Set- Queen + Adam Lambert Extend Rhapsody Tour Into 2024- more

Reviews

RockPile: Peter Frampton Super Audio CDs

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Lodge

Nothing But Thieves - Dead Club City

On The Record: Warren Zevon- Nevada Nevada

Sites and Sounds: Columbia, Missouri's Treeline Music Fest

Latest News

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Releases 'I'm Alright' Video

The Metallica Report Podcast Launched

Thousand Foot Krutch Announce New Album With Adelitas Way Collaboration

Motorhead Celebrates Lemmy Forever at Wacken Festival 2023

Evergrey Offshoot Silent Skies Share 'Churches' Video

The Frst Teams With Eagles of Death Metal For 'Murderabilia'

Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Shares Live Guitar Vault Video

Curved Air's Darryl Way Delivers Physical Version of 'The Rock Artist's Progress'