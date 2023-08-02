Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Shares Live Guitar Vault Video

(hennemusic) Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell is sharing behind the scenes video of his guitar vault as currently being used on the band's World Tour with Motley Crue.
The pair of classic rock bands recently completed the European leg of the series, which sees the acts alternating headline roles at each show. The tour will resume with a run of North American concerts starting August 5 in Syracuse, NY.
Def Leppard is on the road in support of its latest album, "Drastic Symphonies"; the project sees the band working with London's iconic Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to deliver re-imagined versions of some of the group's biggest songs, as captured during recording sessions at Abbey Road studios.
Watch some behind the scenes video from the road with Vivian here.
