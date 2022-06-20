Definitely: The Official Story Of Def Leppard Coming In 2023

Video still

Genesis Publications have set a March 7, 2023, for "Definitely: The Official Story Of Def Leppard," which is billed as part memoir, part scrapbook, and the ultimate record of Def Leppard's legendary career.

Here is synopsis: "Offering fans the most personal and comprehensive record of Def Leppard's history to date, Definitely: The Official Story Of Def Leppard is narrated by the band in their own words, illustrated with photography and memorabilia from the Def Leppard archives.

"Def Leppard bassist Rick Savage: 'Coming up during the punk era helped us because there were only a couple of bands playing our type of music. People probably took more notice of us because we stood out.'

"Def Leppard vocalist Joe Elliott: 'We had balls and we were naive, in a good way. We just went out there, full throttle.'

"Despite an average age of only 18, Def Leppard burst onto the hard rock scene in 1980 like a group of seasoned veterans. Thinking big from the very start, the blueprint for their music was, as singer Joe Elliott states, "Queen meets AC/DC." Def Leppard's story is one of stratospheric highs and crashing lows, of triumph over adversity. While becoming one of the world's best-selling music artists with blockbuster albums Pyromania and Hysteria, the band overcame drummer Rick Allen's accident and the death of bandmate Steve Clark. During their 45-year history, Def Leppard have continued to make new music - with 12 studio albums to their name, including their 2022 release Diamond Star Halos - finding success with every record and tour.

"In a wide-ranging account from the band and archive text from past members, Definitely chronicles Def Leppard's incredible story, from their humble beginnings rehearsing in a spoon factory in Sheffield, to recording ground-breaking multi-platinum albums and touring sell-out stadiums around the world." Preorder is available here (ad).

Related Stories

Def Leppard Share Video Recap Of Stadium Tour Kick Off

Motley Crue Replace Injured Tommy Lee At Stadium Tour Opener

Def Leppard Share Video From Rare Club Show

Def Leppard Top US Hard Rock Charts With Diamond Star Halos

News > Def Leppard