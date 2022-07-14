.

Dirty Heads Cover Joe Walsh's 'Life's Been Good'

Keavin Wiggins | 07-13-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Dirty Heads Life's Been Good single art

Dirty Heads have revealed their cover of Eagles icon Joe Walsh's 1978 classic hit, "Life's Been Good", which is the follow-up to their hit single, "Vacation.

Lead singer Jared Watson had this to say, "'Life's Been Good' is the perfect follow up to 'Vacation.' It just felt right. If you like the vibe of 'Vacation,' if that song impacted your life in a positive way, this is a continuation of that feeling. And I think the story of enjoying life is really what Dirty Heads are all about."

The band has premiered the official music video for the track which was Directed and written by the band themselves alongside Black Tee Media's Jay Teegardin. Watch it below:

Related Stories
Dirty Heads Cover Joe Walsh's 'Life's Been Good'

News > Dirty Heads

advertisement
Day In Rock

Megadeth's David Ellefson Returns With Dieth Supergroup- Ozzy Osbourne To Debut At Comic-Con- Bleed the Sky 'Terminate' New Singer- more

Bruce Springsteen US Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Team With Iron Maiden- Def Leppard Become Hard Rock Billionaires- more

Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath- Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band- Journey- more

David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'- Armor For Sleep Release First New Song In 15 Years- more

Carlos Santana Postpones More Dates To 'Recuperate Fully'- Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather- more

advertisement
Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Sixthman Cruises Roundup

Caught In The Act: Blues On The Fox Festival- Buddy Guy and more

On The Record: Creedence Clearwater Revival

Caught In The Act: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Live In Ill

Box Sets: Dio - Holy Diver (Super Deluxe Edition)

Latest News

Megadeth's David Ellefson Returns With Dieth Supergroup

Ozzy Osbourne To Debut At Comic-Con

Bleed the Sky 'Terminate' New Vocalist Rudy Flores

Rolling Stones Perform Exile On Main St. Rarity In Amsterdam

Death Cab For Cutie Premiere 'Here to Forever' Video

Dirty Heads Cover Joe Walsh's 'Life's Been Good'

Singled Out: Brett Wiscons' Collection Of Hearts

Skid Row 'Tear It Down' With New Video