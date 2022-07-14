Dirty Heads Cover Joe Walsh's 'Life's Been Good'

Dirty Heads have revealed their cover of Eagles icon Joe Walsh's 1978 classic hit, "Life's Been Good", which is the follow-up to their hit single, "Vacation.
Lead singer Jared Watson had this to say, "'Life's Been Good' is the perfect follow up to 'Vacation.' It just felt right. If you like the vibe of 'Vacation,' if that song impacted your life in a positive way, this is a continuation of that feeling. And I think the story of enjoying life is really what Dirty Heads are all about."
The band has premiered the official music video for the track which was Directed and written by the band themselves alongside Black Tee Media's Jay Teegardin. Watch it below:
