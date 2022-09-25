Dirty Heads To Rock Joe Walsh Classic On The Today Show

Life's Been Good single art

Southern California alt-rockers Dirty Heads have announced that they will be performing their cover of the Joe Walsh classic, "Life's Been Good", on The Today Show this coming Thursday September 29th.

The band will be taking to Rockefeller Plaza performing the 1978 Joe Walsh hit. Their take on the Eagles' legend's classic hit is featured on their brand new album, "Midnight Control".

Vocalist Jared Watson said of the track, "'Life's Been Good' is the perfect follow up to 'Vacation.' It just felt right. If you like the vibe of 'Vacation' and that song impacted your life in a positive way, 'Life Is Good' is the continuation of that feeling. I think the story of enjoying life is really what Dirty Heads are all about." Watch the video for the track below:

