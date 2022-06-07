Doobie Brothers Reschedule 50th Anniversary Shows Due To Covid-19

(hennemusic) The Doobie Brothers have rescheduled a series of their 50th anniversary shows after members of their touring party tested positive for COVID-19.
"We want to apologize to our fans," announced the band on social media alongside a list of rescheduled dates. "Several members of the Doobies touring party came down with Covid and we had no choice but to reschedule the below dates. We look forward to seeing you all very soon."
Shows affected include three dates in Florida and stops in Georgia and North Carolina, with all rescheduled for mid-to-late July. The band's North American tour - which sees Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee reunite with Michael McDonald - is scheduled to resume in Bristow, VA on June 10. See the rescheduled show dates here.
Doobie Brothers Going Vegas For 50th Anniversary Residency
The Doobie Brothers Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Doobie Brothers To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Doobie Brothers Preview Tracks From New Album 'Liberte'
Queen Releasing Unheard Song Featuring Freddie Mercury- Journey Guns N' Roses Perform Rarities For First Time In 30 Years- more
Lamb Of God Announce New Album And Tour- Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classic- Queen and Adam Lambert- more
Def Leppard Score Highest Chart Debut In 26 Years- Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Bonus Track 'Nerve Flip'- Metallica- more
Motley Crue and Def Leppard May Expand Stadium Tour- David Lee Roth Hints At Change In Retirement Status- Eddie Van Halen- more
Def Leppard - Diamond Star Halos
Sites and Sounds: Quebec City's Festival d'ete de Quebec 2022
Sites and Sounds: A Summer of Music Awaits in Malta
Live: Vieux Farka Toure In Phoenix
Queen Releasing Unheard Song Featuring Freddie Mercury
Guns N' Roses Perform Rarities For First Time In 30 Years At Tour Launch
Journey Share New Song 'Don't Give Up On Us'
Def Leppard Top US Hard Rock Charts With Diamond Star Halos
Halestorm, The Warning and New Years Day Announce Fall Tour
Doobie Brothers Reschedule 50th Anniversary Shows Due To Covid-19
Black Star Riders Deliver Better Than Saturday Night Video
Singled Out: Of Virtue's Hypocrite