Doobie Brothers Reschedule 50th Anniversary Shows Due To Covid-19

(hennemusic) The Doobie Brothers have rescheduled a series of their 50th anniversary shows after members of their touring party tested positive for COVID-19.

"We want to apologize to our fans," announced the band on social media alongside a list of rescheduled dates. "Several members of the Doobies touring party came down with Covid and we had no choice but to reschedule the below dates. We look forward to seeing you all very soon."

Shows affected include three dates in Florida and stops in Georgia and North Carolina, with all rescheduled for mid-to-late July. The band's North American tour - which sees Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee reunite with Michael McDonald - is scheduled to resume in Bristow, VA on June 10. See the rescheduled show dates here.

