Dragonforce Announce North American Tour

Tour poster

(Freeman) Dragonforce is excited to announce the North American headline leg of a colossal world tour that promises to be their most exhilarating to date! Featuring special guests Amaranthe with additional support from Napalm Records labelmates NanowaR of Steel, as well as Edge of Paradise, the tour will begin on October 20, 2023 in Mesa, AZ.

After visiting many major cities across the US and Canada, the tour will culminate in a grand finale in Los Angeles, CA on November 19. DRAGONFORCE promises to take their unique stage production to new heights, presenting a fresh setlist that includes new tracks, songs not played for a long time and beloved classics.



Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:00AM local time. To secure your spot, visit dragonforce.com for ticket options and limited VIP upgrades.



In the meantime, European fans can catch the band's energetic live performance at their remaining summer festival shows at Leyendas del Rock and Summer Breeze Open Air.



DRAGONFORCE frontman Herman Li on the signing to Napalm Records: "We are absolutely thrilled to join forces with Napalm Records, a true powerhouse in the metal music universe! This marks the beginning of an epic new chapter for DRAGONFORCE, and we're eager to see what our collaboration will bring to our fans around the world!"



Napalm Records Managing Director Thomas Caser adds:

"It's an absolute honor to team up with the mighty DRAGONFORCE and announce this signing today. Their speed, sound and hooks are undeniably legendary along with their captivating and unique concepts! We look forward to getting their new music out to the world!"



Herman Li adds on the tour: "We're really looking forward to touring in the US and Canada again. We've prepared a new setlist with some brand new songs that we'll be releasing before the tour begins. Alongside these, we'll also be playing some older songs that haven't been in our setlist for a long time, as well as some classic favorites that are a must. It's shaping up to be a fantastic tour!"

North American Tour 2023

w/ Amaranthe, NanowaR of Steel + Edge of Paradise

Oct 20 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater*

Oct 21 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel*

Oct 23 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage

Oct 24 - Dallas, TX - The Granada

Oct 25 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Oct 27 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

Oct 28 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

Oct 30 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Heaven

Oct 31 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Nov 01 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

Nov 03 - New York, NY - Palladium Time Square

Nov 04 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

Nov 05 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

Nov 06 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Nov 08 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

Nov 09 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic

Nov 10 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Nov 11 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Nov 12 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

Nov 14 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

Nov 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Nov 16 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

Nov 18 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theater

Nov 19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

* no NanowaR of Steel

Related Stories

DragonForce Frontman Marc Hudson Announces Solo Album

Visions Of Atlantis Joining DragonForce American Tour

Dragonforce Recruit Alicia Vigil For Spring Tours

More Dragonforce News