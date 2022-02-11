Duff McKagan Joins Slash For Guns N' Roses Classic In Seattle

(hennemusic) Duff McKagan joined Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators for a version of the Guns N' Roses classic, "Nightrain", during a February 9 show at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA.
According Seattle's Classic Rock Station 102.5 KZOK, as McKagan took the stage with his bass for the night's first encore, Kennedy took a break and SMKC bassist Todd Kerns donned a guitar and handled lead vocals on the "Appetite For Destruction" favorite.
The second show of a US tour promoting the February 11 release of the band's new album, "4", mixed tracks from the guitarists solo career with covers of Elton John's "Rocket Man" and Lenny Kravitz's 1991 hit, "Always on the Run," which Slash co-wrote for the singer's "Mama Said" record.
Slash and the group will continue the tour with two shows in California this weekend. Watch fan filmed video of the jam with Duff here.
Sebastian Bach Wants Song Written For Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses Couldn't Meet Eye To Eye With Izzy For Reunion
Ashba Happily Stepped Out Of Guns N' Roses For Slash's Return
New Guns N' Roses Music Coming Says Slash
Eddie Vedder In Conversation with Springsteen- Corey Taylor- Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon Plan Song Together- Tool- more
Eddie Vedder Fires Back In Motley Crue Feud- Mammoth WVH 'Epiphany' Video- Slash Talks Burying The Hatchet With Axl Rose- more
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Going Solo- KISS Postpone Farewell Tour Leg- Misery Index's Bruce Greig Dead At 54- more
Foo Fighters To Stream Live Concert After Super Bowl- The Who North American Tour- Mastodon and Opeth Tour- more
Root 66: The Whitmore Sisters - Ghost Stories
Hot In The City: Allman Family Revival- Bruce Dickinson- Buddy Guy- More
Sites and Sounds: Kraken Music Fest
Live: Paris Chansons Live In Phoenix