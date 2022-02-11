Duff McKagan Joins Slash For Guns N' Roses Classic In Seattle

Video still

(hennemusic) Duff McKagan joined Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators for a version of the Guns N' Roses classic, "Nightrain", during a February 9 show at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA.

According Seattle's Classic Rock Station 102.5 KZOK, as McKagan took the stage with his bass for the night's first encore, Kennedy took a break and SMKC bassist Todd Kerns donned a guitar and handled lead vocals on the "Appetite For Destruction" favorite.

The second show of a US tour promoting the February 11 release of the band's new album, "4", mixed tracks from the guitarists solo career with covers of Elton John's "Rocket Man" and Lenny Kravitz's 1991 hit, "Always on the Run," which Slash co-wrote for the singer's "Mama Said" record.

Slash and the group will continue the tour with two shows in California this weekend. Watch fan filmed video of the jam with Duff here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Sebastian Bach Wants Song Written For Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses Couldn't Meet Eye To Eye With Izzy For Reunion

Ashba Happily Stepped Out Of Guns N' Roses For Slash's Return

New Guns N' Roses Music Coming Says Slash

News > Guns N' Roses