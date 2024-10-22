Duran Duran Release New Concert Film 'Secret Oktober'

(High Rise) Duran Duran announce the release of an exciting new live concert film, Secret Oktober, available exclusively on StagePlayer+ starting Friday, October 25, just in time for Halloween 2024.

Secret Oktober presents the origin story of Duran Duran's latest studio album, Danse Macabre. The concert film was recorded at the Encore Theatre at Wynn, Las Vegas, October 31, 2022. Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes and Roger Taylor, in full costume, took to the stage complete with 20-foot high skeletons, tombstones, cobwebs, coffins and ghouls, for a unique, themed set. The ultimate Halloween party ensued.

The concert film includes a parade of rarities and special covers - Duran Duran's first live performance of 'Secret Oktober' since 2011, their first of 'Love Voodoo' since 2017, and first of 'Nightboat' since 2005. Covers of Siouxsie and the Banshees' 'Spellbound', Cerrone's 'Supernature' and The Specials' 'Ghost Town' were also debuted in what has gone down in Duran Duran history as a Halloween show for the ages. The band and their audience had so much fun that they decided to put the set down in the studio, creating a worldwide annual Halloween event for all of the band's fans to enjoy, immortalized in their latest album Danse Macabre.

Secret Oktober is available to watch via the StagePlayer+ app on Amazon Fire TV, LG, Samsung, Netgem (ISP partners include TalkTalk, Community Fibre, and others), casting to Apple TV and Roku devices, or via browser at: https://www.stageplayerplus.com/duranduran. A digital download of Danse Macabre De Luxecomes free to all fans who purchase the film.

The Secret Oktober film is directed by award-winning filmmaker Gavin Elder, who has worked and collaborated with Duran Duran for over 20 years, most recently on the band's globally released docu-concert film, A Hollywood High.

Speaking about the Secret Oktober concert film, Duran Duran founding member and keyboardist Nick Rhodes said:

"October 31st, 2022 is where our strange journey into the world of Halloween began. It was dark, we didn't have a torch and we somehow wandered down a pathway that led us to some surprising places... First was this show in Vegas, where we reimagined some of our own songs and played them alongside appropriately themed cover versions by some of our favorite artists. Our longtime collaborator Gavin Elder filmed the performance and managed to capture the spirit of the project (pun intended), with all the madness, dark humor and energy it has created.

Often spontaneous ideas turn out to be the most special. Last year we released the Danse Macabre studio album and now we continue the celebration this year by streaming the Secret Oktober film, on the days leading up to our Halloween show at Madison Square Garden."

The Secret Oktober concert film arrives amongst a wave of celebratory activity. On October 31, 2024, Duran Duran will summon all Halloween enthusiasts to show up, dress up, and celebrate All Hallows' Eve in style for a special live show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The band is currently in the midst of a short North American east-coast tour, bringing the legendary, award-winning four-piece to Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Maryland and New Hampshire.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

10/23 - Turning Stone Resort Casino - Verona, NY

10/25 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT

10/26 - Borgata Event Center - Atlantic City, NJ

10/28 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

10/31 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY **HALLOWEEEN DANSE MACABRE PARTY**

11/02 - SNHU Arena - Manchester, NH

Related Stories

Duran Duran Share Cover Of ELO Classic 'Evil Woman'

Duran Duran Announce 2024 Danse Macabre Halloween Party

Duran Duran Got Animated For 'Danse Macabre' Video - 2023 In Review

Duran Duran Precursor T.V. Eye Release Their Complete Recorded History - 2023 In Review

News > Duran Duran