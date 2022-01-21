The Eagles Add New Shows To Hotel California Tour

Tour poster

The Eagles have added two new concerts to their 20222 Hotel California Tour that will feature the band performing the album in full, plus a second set of their greatest hits.

The first new stop will be Monday, April 25th at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, and they have added a second night at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday, April 29th.

The tour is set to kick off on February 19th in Savannah, GA at Enmarket Arena and will wrap up with two nights in Austin, TX at the Moody Center on May 19th and 20th. See the dates below:

Hotel California 2022 Tour Dates

02/19 - Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA02/21 - Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC02/24 - Amway Center Orlando, FL02/25 - Fla Live Arena Ft. Lauderdale, FL02/28 - Amalie Arena Tampa, FL03/2 - PNC Arena Raleigh, NC03/4 - State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA03/17 - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland, OH03/19 - United Center Chicago, IL03/22 - Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN03/24 - Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI03/26 - PPG Paints Arens Pittsburgh, PA03/28 - Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA04/19 - Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH04/21 - Keybank Center Buffalo, NY04/23 - UBS Arena Belmont Park, NY04/25 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC04/28 - Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN04/29 - Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN05/14 - Toyota Center Houston, TX05/16 - Bok Center Tulsa, OK05/19 - Moody Center Austin, TX05/20 - Moody Center Austin, TX05/25 - Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT

Related Stories

The Eagles Add 12 New Stops To Hotel California Tour

The Eagles Announced Hotel California 2022 Tour 2021 In Review

Eagles In The Studio For 'Hotel California' 45th Anniversary

The Eagles Announce Hotel California 2022 Tour

News > Eagles