Eagles Founding Member Randy Meisner Dead At 77

Video still

The Eagles founding bass player Randy Meisner, best known for his lead vocals on the band's classic hit "Take It To The Limit", died on Wednesday (July 26th) at the age of 77.

Meisner cofounded the band with Bernie Leadon, Don Henley and Glenn Frey and played on the group's first five studio albums before leaving the band in late 1977.

"He passed away from complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, commonly known as COPD, according to The Eagles. They shared, As the original bass player for the pioneering country-rock group, Poco, Randy was at the forefront of the musical revolution that began in Los Angeles, in the late 1960s.

"In 1971, Randy, along with Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Bernie Leadon, formed the Eagles and contributed to the band's albums, Eagles, Desperado, On The Border, One of These Nights, and Hotel California. He was inducted with the Eagles into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

“'Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, ‘Take It to the Limit,’” said the Eagles.

"Prior to Poco, he was bassist and vocalist with Rick Nelson’s Stone Canyon Band.

"Randy was born on March 8, 1946, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

"Funeral arrangements are pending."

