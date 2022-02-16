Eddie Vedder Postpones Tour Dates Due To Covid

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) Eddie Vedder has postponed a pair of upcoming concerts due to a COVID-19 outbreak in his touring party. Vedder is on the road in support of his newly-released album, "Earthling", with a live lineup that includes producer/guitarist Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Josh Klinghoffer, Chris Chane and Glen Hansard.

"The Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings concerts scheduled for February 15, 2022, at the Magnolia in San Diego and Thursday, February 17, 2022, at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles have regretfully been postponed," shares Vedder's team on social media. "We have been following Covid protocols but still had a positive test in our touring party. The appropriate response is to postpone the next two shows. Everyone, please take care."

Rescheduled concert dates are as follows: February 25, 2022: Los Angeles, CA at the YouTube Theater and February 27, 2022: San Diego, Ca at The Magnolia.

"Previously purchased tickets are valid for the rescheduled dates. If you cannot attend the rescheduled dates and desire a refund for your ticket, ticket refunds will be issued at the point of purchase." See the official announcement here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

