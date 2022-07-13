.

Joe Elliott Performs Def Leppard Classic With Billy Joel

Bruce Henne | 07-12-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Billy Joel Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) Joe Elliott performed the Def Leppard smash, "Pour Some Sugar On Me", with Billy Joel and his band during a July 9th concert at Comerica Park in Detroit, MI.

The rocker previously teamed up with Joel for the song during a 2018 show at Fenway Park in Boston, MA and a June 2019 event at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Elliott's guest appearance took place the night before his group would take center stage at the same venue as part of their North American stadium tour with Motley Crue.

Def Leppard are on the road in support of their new album, "Diamond Star Halos." Watch video of Elliott's guest appearance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories
Joe Elliott Performs Def Leppard Classic With Billy Joel

Metallica and Billy Joel To Rock Las Vegas In February

Billy Joel In The Studio For 'Glass Houses' 40th Anniversary

News > Billy Joel

advertisement
Day In Rock

Bruce Springsteen US Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Team With Iron Maiden- Def Leppard Become Hard Rock Billionaires- more

Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath- Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band- Journey- more

David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'- Armor For Sleep Release First New Song In 15 Years- more

Carlos Santana Postpones More Dates To 'Recuperate Fully'- Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather- more

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Addresses Health Issues- The Gaslight Anthem Share Video From Surprise Comeback Show- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Blues On The Fox Festival- Buddy Guy and more

On The Record: Creedence Clearwater Revival

Caught In The Act: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Live In Ill

Box Sets: Dio - Holy Diver (Super Deluxe Edition)

By Land, By Sea, The Zombies Are Coming!

Latest News

Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Announce US Tour

Mastodon Go Cinematic For More Than I Could Chew Video

Maneskin To Play SiriusXM Small Stage Series Concert

Keith Urban Adds Tyler Hubbard To The Speed Of Now World Tour

Puscifer Add Fall Leg To Existential Reckoning Tour

Joe Elliott Performs Def Leppard Classic With Billy Joel

Oceans Of Slumber Cover 'House Of The Rising Sun'

Guns N' Roses Share Live 'Sweet Child Of Mine' Video