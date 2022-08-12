Enter Shikari Team With Wargasm For 'The Void Stares Back'

Enter Shikari have teamed up with the rock duo Wargasm for their brand new single, "The Void Stares Back", which also the first new music from the band in almost three years.
Rou Reynolds had this to say, "It is with elation, and more than a little nervousness, that we release this; our first track after over two years of dormancy. It is a roisterous journey made all the more so with the addition of our friends Wargasm.
"Thematically, the piece is about the forward march of social progress, and how, often, those with a more conventional archaic outlook on sexuality, gender, social design, economics etc, see those with differing ideas like bewildering, depraved creatures from another dimension."
Wargasm added, "Shikari were a big part of our growing up, so it was an absolute honour to be asked to collaborate with such an incredible and well-spoken band. They stand for the right things - we're a little more pessimistic. It was fun playing the darker devil's advocate to Rou's light...where we're going, you won't need eyes to see..." Stream the song below:
