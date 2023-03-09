Enter Shikari Share New Single Bloodshot

(Prescription PR) Enter Shikari are today sharing 'Bloodshot', the third single to be taken from their highly-anticipated forthcoming album A Kiss For The Whole World, which will be released on 21st April via SO Recordings / Ambush Reality.
'Bloodshot' follows recent singles '(pls) set me on fire' and 'It Hurts', both of which were instantly embraced with open arms by fans old and new, and received their first live outings during the band's sensational run of sold-out February residency shows in the UK. For Enter Shikari, rejuvenation, resilience and resurrection have been on the agenda as they introduce new music to the world. However, in the arrival of 'Bloodshot' the band have more questions to pose themselves, and us.
Lead vocalist and producer Rou Reynolds explains: "Every day, I seem to be asking myself "Is this article biased?", "is this claim true?", "Should I be more furious about this issue? Or less furious?", "Am I being manipulated? Provoked? Radicalised by my own 'tribe'?
Bloodshot is about how hard it is to find truth, and how easy it is to stop thinking for yourself and simply repeat your 'team's' mantras.
Everyone's so f***ing angry with everyone else and it's exhausting. It seems like social media's main purpose these days is to hypnotise us to hate".
Limited formats of the new album come packaged with the Live From Alexandra Palace 3 album & DVD, recorded live in December 2021 at the band's sold out 10,000 capacity London show.
Enter Shikari are now also one third of the way through their run of very special, intimate, sold out UK / EU & US residency shows. February's sold-out run saw the band introduce new singles '(pls) set me on fire' and 'It Hurts' to the live stage, to a rapturous reception, giving fans the rare experience of an up-close-and-personal Enter Shikari show.
These very special residency performances continue through March and April, with Enter Shikari happy to announce the addition of Germany's own Blackout Problems to the long sold-out Hamburg, Brussels and Koln intimate album launch shows. A further show has been added in the US too - an all ages matinee at Chain Reaction in Anaheim, CA.
Reynolds explains their thinking behind the residency shows: "It's hard to do anything interesting with live shows today. We wanted to do something different. We're going to become a local band to five major cities in the UK. It's going to be interesting to see how the shows evolve every time we return."
Feb 15 - HERE at Outernet, London, UK - SOLD OUT
Feb 16 - New Century Hall, Manchester, UK - SOLD OUT
Feb 17 - KK's Steel Mill, Wolverhampton, UK - SOLD OUT
Feb 19 - SWX, Bristol, UK - SOLD OUT
Feb 20 - St Luke's, Glasgow, UK - SOLD OUT
Mar 14 - New Century Hall, Manchester, UK - SOLD OUT
Mar 15 - St Luke's, Glasgow, UK - SOLD OUT
Mar 16 - KK's Steel Mill, Wolverhampton, UK - SOLD OUT
Mar 17 - HERE at Outernet, London, UK - SOLD OUT
Mar 18 - SWX, Bristol, UK - SOLD OUT
Apr 05 - Knust, Hamburg, DE - SOLD OUT
Apr 07 - Botanique, Brussels, BE - SOLD OUT
Apr 08 - Luxor, Koln, DE - SOLD OUT
Apr 13 - St Luke's, Glasgow, UK - SOLD OUT
Apr 14 - New Century Hall, Manchester, UK - SOLD OUT
Apr 15 - KK's Steel Mill, Wolverhampton, UK - SOLD OUT
Apr 16 - SWX, Bristol, UK - SOLD OUT
Apr 17 - HERE at Outernet, London, UK - SOLD OUT
April 30 - Chain Reaction, Anaheim, CA, USA (All ages matinee)
May 03 - Echoplex, Los Angeles, USA - SOLD OUT
May 05 - Bottom Lounge, Chicago, USA - SOLD OUT
May 10 - Bowery Ballroom, New York, USA - SOLD OUT
