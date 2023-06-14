.

Enter Shikari To Rock Intimate Venues In The U.S.

06-14-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Enter Shikari News Tour poster June 14, 2023
Tour poster

(Cosa Nostra) Enter Shikari return to the USA for a selection of intimate shows alongside their already announced sets at Riot Fest, Louder Than Life Festival, and Furnace Fest. Support for all shows (excluding Baton Rouge) will be fellow UK artist Cassyette. Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, June 16th at 10AM Local.

The dates come off the back of the band's first ever UK Album Chart #1 album A Kiss For The Whole World which was released in April 2023 and celebrated with four quickly-sold-out US album release shows (Anaheim, Los Angeles, Chicago and NYC) along with special shows in the UK, Hamburg, Germany and Brussels, Belgium.

Lead vocalist and producer Rou Reynolds says: "I love that we're getting to extend festival season, by heading Stateside for some brilliant festivals in September. Riot Fest, Louder Than Life and Furnace all have incredible bills with many bands we're delighted to be playing alongside.

"Of course we're tempering these big outdoor sets with a load of small sweaty club shows too, so we get the best of both worlds. Also excited to be bringing along Cassyette for the ride for those, too. Everything I've heard from them is ace."

*No Cassyette
**Festival Date
***Mexico Headline Date

September 14 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar
September 15 - St Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
September 18 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme
September 19 - Detroit, MI - El Club
September 21 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner
September 22 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival**
September 23 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest**
September 24 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live*
September 27 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger*
September 29 - Mexico City, MX - Foro Indie Rocks!***
September 30 - Guadalajara, MX - C3 Stage***

Related Stories
Enter Shikari To Rock Intimate Venues In The U.S.

Enter Shikari Share New Single Bloodshot

Enter Shikari Deliver Rou Reynolds Directed 'It Hurts' Video

Enter Shikari Share New Single 'It Hurts'

Enter Shikari Say '(pls) set me on fire' With New Video

More Enter Shikari News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Duff McKagan Shares First Song From New Album Lighthouse- My Sleeping Karma's Steffen Weigand Has Died- Metallica- more

Megadeth, Slayer, Yes, Rainbow Icons Cover Pink Floyd Classic- Nickelback Kick Off Expanded North American Tour- more

Day In Country

Lee Greenwood Announces All Time Hits & American Anthems- Chris Janson Celebrates 'The Outlaw Side of Me' at the Grand Ole Opry- more

advertisement
Reviews

The Blues: Savoy Brown - Barbara Blue - Mose Allison - John Primer

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials

Father's Day Gift Guide

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets

Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer

Latest News

Iron Maiden Share Pre-Show Video From Poland

Metallica Share Video Of Master Of Puppets Classic From Download Festival

Def Leppard Share Video Update From European Leg Of World Tour

Hatebreed Announce 20 Years of Brutality Tour

Andrew McMahon To Livestream Career-Spanning Performance

Queens of the Stone Age Release 'Carnavoyeur' Video

Des Rocs Announces New Album With New Song 'Nowhere Kid'

Evile Deliver 'Reap What You Sow' Lyric Video