Enter Shikari To Rock Intimate Venues In The U.S.

(Cosa Nostra) Enter Shikari return to the USA for a selection of intimate shows alongside their already announced sets at Riot Fest, Louder Than Life Festival, and Furnace Fest. Support for all shows (excluding Baton Rouge) will be fellow UK artist Cassyette. Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, June 16th at 10AM Local.

The dates come off the back of the band's first ever UK Album Chart #1 album A Kiss For The Whole World which was released in April 2023 and celebrated with four quickly-sold-out US album release shows (Anaheim, Los Angeles, Chicago and NYC) along with special shows in the UK, Hamburg, Germany and Brussels, Belgium.

Lead vocalist and producer Rou Reynolds says: "I love that we're getting to extend festival season, by heading Stateside for some brilliant festivals in September. Riot Fest, Louder Than Life and Furnace all have incredible bills with many bands we're delighted to be playing alongside.

"Of course we're tempering these big outdoor sets with a load of small sweaty club shows too, so we get the best of both worlds. Also excited to be bringing along Cassyette for the ride for those, too. Everything I've heard from them is ace."

*No Cassyette

**Festival Date

***Mexico Headline Date

September 14 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar

September 15 - St Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

September 18 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

September 19 - Detroit, MI - El Club

September 21 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner

September 22 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival**

September 23 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest**

September 24 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live*

September 27 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger*

September 29 - Mexico City, MX - Foro Indie Rocks!***

September 30 - Guadalajara, MX - C3 Stage***

