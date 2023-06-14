Enter Shikari To Rock Intimate Venues In The U.S.

(Cosa Nostra) Enter Shikari return to the USA for a selection of intimate shows alongside their already announced sets at Riot Fest, Louder Than Life Festival, and Furnace Fest. Support for all shows (excluding Baton Rouge) will be fellow UK artist Cassyette. Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, June 16th at 10AM Local.
The dates come off the back of the band's first ever UK Album Chart #1 album A Kiss For The Whole World which was released in April 2023 and celebrated with four quickly-sold-out US album release shows (Anaheim, Los Angeles, Chicago and NYC) along with special shows in the UK, Hamburg, Germany and Brussels, Belgium.
Lead vocalist and producer Rou Reynolds says: "I love that we're getting to extend festival season, by heading Stateside for some brilliant festivals in September. Riot Fest, Louder Than Life and Furnace all have incredible bills with many bands we're delighted to be playing alongside.
"Of course we're tempering these big outdoor sets with a load of small sweaty club shows too, so we get the best of both worlds. Also excited to be bringing along Cassyette for the ride for those, too. Everything I've heard from them is ace."
*No Cassyette
**Festival Date
***Mexico Headline Date
September 14 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar
September 15 - St Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
September 18 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme
September 19 - Detroit, MI - El Club
September 21 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner
September 22 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival**
September 23 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest**
September 24 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live*
September 27 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger*
September 29 - Mexico City, MX - Foro Indie Rocks!***
September 30 - Guadalajara, MX - C3 Stage***
Enter Shikari Share New Single Bloodshot
Enter Shikari Deliver Rou Reynolds Directed 'It Hurts' Video
Enter Shikari Share New Single 'It Hurts'
Enter Shikari Say '(pls) set me on fire' With New Video
Duff McKagan Shares First Song From New Album Lighthouse- My Sleeping Karma's Steffen Weigand Has Died- Metallica- more
Megadeth, Slayer, Yes, Rainbow Icons Cover Pink Floyd Classic- Nickelback Kick Off Expanded North American Tour- more
Lee Greenwood Announces All Time Hits & American Anthems- Chris Janson Celebrates 'The Outlaw Side of Me' at the Grand Ole Opry- more
The Blues: Savoy Brown - Barbara Blue - Mose Allison - John Primer
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets
Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer
Iron Maiden Share Pre-Show Video From Poland
Metallica Share Video Of Master Of Puppets Classic From Download Festival
Def Leppard Share Video Update From European Leg Of World Tour
Hatebreed Announce 20 Years of Brutality Tour
Andrew McMahon To Livestream Career-Spanning Performance
Queens of the Stone Age Release 'Carnavoyeur' Video
Des Rocs Announces New Album With New Song 'Nowhere Kid'
Evile Deliver 'Reap What You Sow' Lyric Video