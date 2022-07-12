Epica Share Live 'The Last Crusade' Video From The Paradiso

Epica continue their 20th anniversary celebrations by sharing a live video for their song "The Last Crusade" that was captured during their Paradiso show in 2006.

"'The Last Crusade' was played very often in France during our early years as it became the anthem of our French fanclub, the French Crusade", guitarist/growler Mark Jansen remembers "That song always got the party going, great vibes from the crowd and great memories."

The live video comes ahead of the band's September 2nd reissue of their first three studio albums, 'The Phantom Agony', 'Consign To Oblivion', and 'The Score'.

Each record will be available in either a CD box, a collector's LP box, or as an earbook and will come with previously unreleased bonus tracks for each album, as well as the live audio and video of "Live At Paradiso" and "We Will Take You With Us". Watch the video below:

