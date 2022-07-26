Epica To Livestream Their 20th Anniversary Show

Epica have announced that they will livestreaming their sold out 20th anniversary show from Tilburg's 013, the same place where they played their first show (supporting Anathema) back in 2002.
The special event will be taking place on September 3rd, one day after the band releases the reissues of "We Still Take You With Us" and "Live At Paradiso".
Coen Janssen had this to say, "We are extremely happy to be able to share our anniversary - not only with the lucky ones who got a ticket - but also with everybody else in the world!
"Our loyal fanbase is everywhere around this planet and through this live stream we can let everyone be part of this party. It wouldn't be a birthday bash without you!! So, grab your drinks and warn the neighbors, because this is going to be a noisy night!" Find more details and tickets here.
