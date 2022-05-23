.

Eric Clapton Postpones Tour Kick Off After Catching Covid

Bruce Henne | 05-23-2022

Eric Clapton Tour poster
Tour poster

(hennemusic) Music legend Eric Clapton has postponed the launch of his spring European tour after testing positive for Covid-19. The guitarist "is unfortunately suffering from Covid having tested positive shortly after the second concert at the Royal Albert Hall [on May 8]," shared his team on social media.

"He has been told by his medical advisors that if he were to resume traveling and performing too soon, it could substantially delay his full recovery. Eric is also anxious to avoid passing on any infection to any of his band, crew, Promoters, their staff and of course the fans."

Clapton initially postponed a May 17 event in Zurich, Switzerland and a May 18 stop in Milan, Italy and, after testing Covid-positive again on May 19, has determined that he is unable to perform scheduled May 20 and 21 dates in Bologna, Italy at this time.

"The postponed concerts will be rescheduled by the end of this year," advises his team. "The announcement of the new dates will be made within the next two weeks, and tickets purchased will remain valid for the new rescheduled dates."

Read more details about the tour here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

