Fall Out Boy Kick Off So Much For (Tour) Dust At Wrigley Field

Photo courtesy full coverage communications

(fcc) Last Thursday night, on this year's summer solstice, GRAMMY Award-nominated and multi-platinum selling rock band Fall Out Boy launched their highly anticipated So Much For (Tour) Dust global headline tour with an epic, sold out hometown show at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL. Featuring photos from the night on social media, the band shared: "What a magical place to start the tour. We love you Chicago."



With a packed setlist that included songs like the #1 single "Love From The Other Side" from their eighth studio album So Much (For) Stardust ­- which debuted as the No. 1 Rock Album upon its March 24 release - as well as deep cuts from across their extensive catalogue, the show marked yet another highlight for the band, whose debut album Take This to Your Grave was released 20 years ago.



The city of Chicago gave the band a warm welcome, with trains across the city wrapped with FOB branding and imagery. The tour's kick-off show also featured limited Chicago merch in addition to the tour line.



Fall Out Boy first returned to Chicago with a sold-out show at Metro - just down the street from Wrigley Field - in early 2023, shortly after the announcement of a new album. The band first played a show at the 1000-capacity venue in September 2002; the show in January sold out within minutes of announce.



So Much For (Tour) Dust continues this weekend with shows in St. Louis and Kansas City before continuing for 20+ dates across North America this summer, and Europe & the UK this fall. In addition to Wrigley Field, So Much For (Tour) Dust includes three more stadium stops: BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Forest Hills Stadium in New York (sold out) and Fenway Park in Boston.



Fall Out Boy is joined Bring Me The Horizon on most dates, as well as Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is..., Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade and Carr on select shows throughout the tour's run.



Fall Out Boy - So Much For (Tour) Dust

Date - City - Venue

Wednesday, June 21 (SOLD OUT) - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

Friday, June 23 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Saturday, June 24 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

Tuesday, June 27 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Wednesday, June 28 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Friday, June 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Saturday, July 1 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sunday, July 2 (SOLD OUT) - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium

Monday, July 3 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium

Wednesday, July 5 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Friday, July 7 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Sunday, July 9 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 11 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Thursday, July 13 - Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater

Saturday, July 15 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Sunday, July 16 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Tuesday, July 18 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Wednesday, July 19 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Friday, July 21 (SOLD OUT) - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Saturday, July 22 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Monday, July 24 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 25 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wednesday, July 26 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheater

Saturday, July 29 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sunday, July 30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Tuesday, August 1 (SOLD OUT) - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

Wednesday, August 2 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

Friday, August 4 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Saturday, August 5 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Sunday, August 6 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Saturday, August 19 - Osaka, Japan - Summer Sonic

Sunday, August 20 - Osaka, Japan - Summer Sonic

Tuesday, October 17 - Warsaw, Poland - COS Torwar

Wednesday, October 18 - Prague, Czech Republic - Sportovni Hala Fortuna

Friday, October 20 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

Saturday, October 21 (SOLD OUT) - Munich, Germany - Zenith

Monday, October 23 - Paris, France - Zénith

Tuesday, October 24 (SOLD OUT) - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

Wednesday, October 25 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

Friday, October 27 (SOLD OUT) - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

Saturday, October28 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Sunday, October 29 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

Tuesday, October 31 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham

Thursday, November 2 - London, UK - The O2

Friday, November 3 - London, UK - The O2

Saturday, November 4 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff International Arena

Monday, November 6 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber-Arena

Tuesday, November 7 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

Wednesday, November 8 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

