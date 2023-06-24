Fall Out Boy Kick Off So Much For (Tour) Dust At Wrigley Field

(fcc) Last Thursday night, on this year's summer solstice, GRAMMY Award-nominated and multi-platinum selling rock band Fall Out Boy launched their highly anticipated So Much For (Tour) Dust global headline tour with an epic, sold out hometown show at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL. Featuring photos from the night on social media, the band shared: "What a magical place to start the tour. We love you Chicago."
With a packed setlist that included songs like the #1 single "Love From The Other Side" from their eighth studio album So Much (For) Stardust - which debuted as the No. 1 Rock Album upon its March 24 release - as well as deep cuts from across their extensive catalogue, the show marked yet another highlight for the band, whose debut album Take This to Your Grave was released 20 years ago.
The city of Chicago gave the band a warm welcome, with trains across the city wrapped with FOB branding and imagery. The tour's kick-off show also featured limited Chicago merch in addition to the tour line.
Fall Out Boy first returned to Chicago with a sold-out show at Metro - just down the street from Wrigley Field - in early 2023, shortly after the announcement of a new album. The band first played a show at the 1000-capacity venue in September 2002; the show in January sold out within minutes of announce.
So Much For (Tour) Dust continues this weekend with shows in St. Louis and Kansas City before continuing for 20+ dates across North America this summer, and Europe & the UK this fall. In addition to Wrigley Field, So Much For (Tour) Dust includes three more stadium stops: BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Forest Hills Stadium in New York (sold out) and Fenway Park in Boston.
Fall Out Boy is joined Bring Me The Horizon on most dates, as well as Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is..., Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade and Carr on select shows throughout the tour's run.
Fall Out Boy - So Much For (Tour) Dust
Date - City - Venue
Wednesday, June 21 (SOLD OUT) - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
Friday, June 23 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Saturday, June 24 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater
Tuesday, June 27 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Wednesday, June 28 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Friday, June 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Saturday, July 1 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sunday, July 2 (SOLD OUT) - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium
Monday, July 3 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium
Wednesday, July 5 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Friday, July 7 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Sunday, July 9 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Tuesday, July 11 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Thursday, July 13 - Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater
Saturday, July 15 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Sunday, July 16 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Tuesday, July 18 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Wednesday, July 19 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Friday, July 21 (SOLD OUT) - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Saturday, July 22 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Monday, July 24 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Tuesday, July 25 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wednesday, July 26 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheater
Saturday, July 29 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sunday, July 30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Tuesday, August 1 (SOLD OUT) - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
Wednesday, August 2 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
Friday, August 4 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Saturday, August 5 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Sunday, August 6 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Saturday, August 19 - Osaka, Japan - Summer Sonic
Sunday, August 20 - Osaka, Japan - Summer Sonic
Tuesday, October 17 - Warsaw, Poland - COS Torwar
Wednesday, October 18 - Prague, Czech Republic - Sportovni Hala Fortuna
Friday, October 20 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
Saturday, October 21 (SOLD OUT) - Munich, Germany - Zenith
Monday, October 23 - Paris, France - Zénith
Tuesday, October 24 (SOLD OUT) - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
Wednesday, October 25 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
Friday, October 27 (SOLD OUT) - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
Saturday, October28 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
Sunday, October 29 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
Tuesday, October 31 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham
Thursday, November 2 - London, UK - The O2
Friday, November 3 - London, UK - The O2
Saturday, November 4 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff International Arena
Monday, November 6 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber-Arena
Tuesday, November 7 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
Wednesday, November 8 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle
