Falling In Reverse Deliver 'Zombified' Video

Falling In Reverse have released a music video for their brand new song "Zombified." The track comes from their forthcoming digital EP, "Neon Zombie".

The single was premiered last week, and it has already amassed over 3.4 million streams and has claimed the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Rock Song chart.

Vocalist Ronnie Radke had this to say about the track, "I wrote 'Zombified' about how sensitive society has gotten, in my opinion. I think we all need to learn to laugh a little more. I pulled out all the stops for the 'Zombified' video, for the fans, YouTube reactors, and all people alike."

"Zombified" comes as the band prepares to launch their Live From the Unknown: The Tour headline tour this week. The headline trek is set to kick off this Thursday, January 3rd in Atlanta, GA at The Tabernacle.

Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson will be joining Falling In Reverse on the tour as support, with the exception of the January 26th show in Minneapolis, which will not feature Wage War.

Watch the "Zombified" video and see the tour dates below:

In other Falling In Reverse news, the band's No. 1 single "Popular Monster" has earned platinum status. It has been streamed over 156 million times and has emerged as one of the biggest songs of the new decade.

Live From the Unknown: The Tour Dates

1/13 ­­- Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle1/14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works1/15 - Cincinnati, OH - ICON1/17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE1/18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore1/19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore1/21 - Boston, MA - Tsongas Center1/22 - New York, NY - Hammerstein1/24 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore1/25 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom1/26 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore1/28 - Kansas City, MO - The Uptown Theatre1/29 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom1/30 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom2/1 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren2/4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium

Zombified Video

