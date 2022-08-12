Fit For A King Share 'End (The Other Side)' Video

Video still

Fit For A King have shared a music video for their new single, "End (The Other Side)," which comes from their forthcoming album, "The Hell We Create", that will be hitting stores on October 28th.

"'End (The Other Side)' is one of the most personal songs I have ever written, lyrically," says singer Ryan Kirby. "This song is about my wife's near-death experience, after having a stroke, and how the experience not only showed me how unprepared I was to lose her, but also how unprepared I am to face death. I am fortunate to have not dealt with much death in my life, but I learned, in the end, that death comes for us all."

Kirby said of the album, "It is a reflection of the events that happened throughout the pandemic. In short, my wife and I adopted children and had to homeschool them. She almost died from a stroke. The Hell We Create is by far the deepest and most personal record we've ever written."

