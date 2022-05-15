.

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Announces New Single

05-15-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tyler Hubbard Single art
Single art

(EMI Nashville) Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard has announced that he will be releasing his new solo single "5 Foot 9" on May 20th, with the track going to radio on May 23rd.

He wrote the song with Jaren Johnston and Chase McGill, and co-produced the track with Jordan Schmidt. As he works towards his first solo album release, Hubbard shares, "Songwriting is central to everything I do as an artist.

"It has allowed me to connect with fans for many years, and I'm excited for everyone to hear new music for a new chapter in my career." Fans can presave the song here.

[an error occurred while processing this directive]

News > Tyler Hubbard

advertisement
Day In Rock

K.K. Downing Will Attend Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction- Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Returns- Slipknot's Corey Taylor- more

Guns N' Roses, Sex Pistols, Duran Duran Supergroup Album Being Reissued- Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Reimagined By Owl City- more

Five Finger Death Punch Deliver IOU With New Album Announcement- Iron Maiden Team With Arch Enemy For Legacy Of The Beast- more

Van Halen Approached Michael Anthony About Tribute Tour- The Black Dahlia Murder Frontman Trevor Strnad Dead At 41- more

advertisement
Reviews

Bruce Cockburn Celebrates 50 Years with Hits Album and Tour

5 Star: Five Star - Ann Wilson - Fierce Bliss

The String Cheese Incident - Into the Blue

Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Tulsa's Big Music Year

Latest News

K.K. Downing Will Attend Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Launches PTSD Charity With Special Contest

Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Returns With Warhorse

Opeth Expand In Cauda Venenum For Special Reissue

Metal Supergroup Hail The Horns Stream New Song H.T.H.

The Aquadolls Deliver Help (I'm Falling 4U and I Can't Get Up) Video

Minus The Bear's David Knudson Celebrates Solo Album With Varv Video

Dave Stewart Introduces Ebony McQueen With New Video