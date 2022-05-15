Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Announces New Single

(EMI Nashville) Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard has announced that he will be releasing his new solo single "5 Foot 9" on May 20th, with the track going to radio on May 23rd.
He wrote the song with Jaren Johnston and Chase McGill, and co-produced the track with Jordan Schmidt. As he works towards his first solo album release, Hubbard shares, "Songwriting is central to everything I do as an artist.
"It has allowed me to connect with fans for many years, and I'm excited for everyone to hear new music for a new chapter in my career." Fans can presave the song here.
