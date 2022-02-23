Foo Fighters Detail Studio 666 On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Film poster

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters were guests on a recent episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live, and the late night program is sharing video of the February 16 appearance.

The full band was on hand to promote the February 25 release of their forthcoming horror-comedy film, "Studio 666." Directed by BJ McDonnell ("Hatchet III"), the project sees the Foos move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much-anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself dealing with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.

The group shared details about "Studio 666", including who each member thought was the worst actor in the band, who had the best death scene, and they revealed news of a cameo by Lionel Richie; the film also stars Jeff Garlin, Will Forte and Whitney Cummings. Watch the Kimmel appearance and the trailer here.

