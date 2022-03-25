Foo Fighters Live At Wembley Stadium Coming To TV For Grammy Week

Video still

Foo Fighters: Live At Wembley Stadium concert film will premiere on AXS TV on April 2nd as part of the network's week long Grammy Week celebration.

The network is celebrating the upcoming 64th Annual Grammy Awards with special programing across their cable/satellite channel, website, apps and social platforms from Monday, March 28 through Saturday, April 2.

It will culminate with a special Saturday Stack lineup that will honor past winners and current nominees on April 2 beginning at 12 p.m. ET, and headlined by the Network premiere of Foo Fighters: Live At Wembley Stadium at 8 p.m. ET.

The concert film captures the 2022 Best Rock Album and Best Rock Performance nominees performing to 170,000 fans across two nights in 2008 at London's historic venue, featuring performance of songs like s "Times Like These," "Learn To Fly," "My Hero," and "Everlong," along with a pair of Led Zeppelin covers featuring surprise appearances by rock legends Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones.



Other Saturday Stack programs include The Real Taylor Swift: Wild Dreams, The Dolly Parton Story - From Rags To Rhinestones and Kanye: A Higher Power, and performances featuring Country music trailblazer Willie Nelson; Dolly Parton in the all-star tribute Dolly Parton: 50 Years At The Opry, with Toby Keith, Emmylou Harris and Hank Williams Jr. See the schedule and a promo video below:

Grammy Saturday Stack-Starting April 2 at 12 p.m. ET

-12pE - Rock Legends: Foo Fighters

-12:30pE - The Real Taylor Swift: Wild Dreams

-1:30pE - The Dolly Parton Story - From Rags To Rhinestones

-2:30pE - Willie Nelson

-3:30pE - Dolly Parton: 50 Years At The Opry

-5:30pE - Coldplay - Live In São Paulo

-8pE - PREMIERE - Foo Fighters: Live At Wembley Stadium

-11pE - Maroon 5: Live At Le Casino de Paris

-12aE - Sheryl Crow: Live From The Artists Den

-1aE - Norah Jones

-2aE - Kanye: A Higher Power

Related Stories

Foo Fighters To Rock This Year's Grammy Awards

Foo Fighters Going Down Under This Fall

Foo Fighters' Studio 666 Opening Weekend Dubbed A Flop

Dave Grohl Appears On The Late Late Show with James Corden

News > Foo Fighters