Foo Fighters Celebrate Album Release With 'The Glass' Visualizer

Album art

(Nasty Little Man) Foo Fighters have shared a visualizer video for their track "The Glass" to celebrate the release of their brand new studio album, "But Here We Are".

A testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family, But Here We Are has been preceded by an ecstatically received quartet of its songs. These four songs have demonstrated dimensions of sound and emotion that hint at the range and depth of this phenomenal landmark in the Foo Fighters canon.

First single "Rescued" with its "fresh sense of pathos and urgency" (The New York Times), "a gruff, melodic rocker with bittersweet hooks" (Stereogum) in "Under You," the "totally unexpected foray into shoegaze and dream-pop territory" that was "Show Me How," and the "powerful goodbyes" (SPIN) of the 10-minute "The Teacher" all blazed radically diverse yet equally cathartic sonic paths. Now with today's revelation of the sublimely melodic "The Glass", and five more FF instant classics, But Here We Are is finally out in the world.

Produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, But Here We Are has received the warmest of welcomes-from the capacity crowds already signing along to every word of "Rescued" and "Under You" during the band's triumphant return to the stage, to uniformly enthusiastic early critical reactions to the album and its songs. Watch the visualizer below:

