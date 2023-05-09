Foo Fighters Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival Lineup

Festival poster

(C3) The legendary Austin City Limits Music Festival returns in 2023 with an incredible lineup featuring headliners Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, Shania Twain (Weekend One only), The Lumineers, ODESZA, Alanis Morissette and The 1975 (Weekend Two only), along with Hozier, Kali Uchis, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Maggie Rogers, Labrinth, Cigarettes After Sex, Niall Horan, Tove Lo, Thirty Seconds to Mars and many more.

The nine-stage, two-weekend extravaganza will take place October 6-8 and October 13-15, 2023, at Zilker Park. 3-Day Tickets for both weekends will go on sale today at 12pm CT at www.aclfestival.com. New in 2023: No surprises at checkout - all fees and shipping costs are included upfront. Layaway Plans are available starting at only $25 down.



Austin City Limits Music Festival's stages are where the next generation of headliners are born, and where music fans can experience an abundance of artist discovery across the diverse and inclusive bill. 2023's roster features 45% female performers, LGBTQ+ artists, allies and icons, multiple Latin stars including Ivan Cornejo, Kevin Kaarl, Eddie Zuko, and much more.



At the heart of ACL Fest is its Texas pride, and this year the festival is proud to showcase a long list of amazing homegrown artists including Cigarettes After Sex, The Mars Volta, Tanya Tucker, Ben Kweller, d4dv, Jimmy Vaughn, Asleep At The Wheel, Penny & Sparrow, Randall King, Abraham Alexander, Angel White, BigXThaPlug, Katy Kirby and Goodnight, Texas, Calder Allen, Kathryn Legendre, Arya, Grace Sorenson, Sunrose, Blackchyl, We Don't Ride Llamas, Jane Leo, Ellis Bullard, Rattlesnake Milk, Shooks, QUIN NFN, Caramelo Haze, Die Spitz, Nemegata, Huston-Tillotson Jazz Collective, The Moriah Sisters and The Disciples of Joy.

Related Stories

Foo Fighters Share 'Rescued' To Announce New Album

Foo Fighters Tease New Music

Foo Fighters Announce New Headline Concerts

Sass Jordan Honors Taylor Hawkins With Classic 'High Road Easy' Performance Stream

More Foo Fighters News