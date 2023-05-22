Foo Fighters Reveal Their New Drummer

Video still

The Foo Fighters revealed that they have recruited Josh Freese as their new drummer, following the tragic death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The band announced the addition of Freese, who has worked with The Vandals, A Perfect Circle, Guns N' Roses, Nine Inch Nails and more, during a livestream from their Studio 606 in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday (May 21st).

Known for their humor the livestream included a skit that showed the band engage in a discussion there are knocks on the door as rumored drummers enter, first Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith walks in, only to request that a car blocking him be moved.

Finally, there is a loud "excuse me" from the background and the camera pans to Freese sitting behind the drums and he says, "guys, can we just like, I don't know, play a song or two, something."

The band agrees and they launch into "All My Life". Watch the clip below:

