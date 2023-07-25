.

Foo Fighters Rock 'Under You' In New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 07-24-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Foo Fighters News Video still July 24, 2023
Video still

Foo Fighters have released a brand new performance video for their song "Under You", a track that comes from the their latest album, "But Here We Are".

The clip comes from the Foo Fighters "Preparing Music For Concerts" free livestream event that took place on May 21st featuring the band rehearsing from their current live dates in support of the new album.

They recruited Josh Freese as their new drummer, following the tragic death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins. Freese is best known for his work with The Vandals, A Perfect Circle, Guns N' Roses, Nine Inch Nails and more. Watch the "Under You" video below:

Related Stories
Foo Fighters Rock 'Under You' In New Video

Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Sets Release For New Solo Album

Foo Fighters Play Surprise Set At Glastonbury Festival

Riot Fest Announces Single Day Lineups

Foo Fighters Debut On Charts Worldwide With New Album

More Foo Fighters News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Dolly Parton Covers Queen's 'We Are The Champions'- Slash Weighs In On Guns N' Roses Biopic Idea- Fleetwood Mac- more

Roger Waters Sets 'The Dark Side of the Moon Redux' Release- Greta Van Fleet Stream New Album- The Gaslight Anthem Bruce Springsteen Duet- more

Day In Country

Chris Stapleton Announces New Album 'Higher'- Brett Young Streams 'Let Go Too Soon'- Russell Dickerson Recruits Flo Ride- more

Reviews

On The Record: Warren Zevon- Nevada Nevada

Sites and Sounds: Columbia, Missouri's Treeline Music Fest

Tupelo Abuzz Over Queen's Reward Meadery

The Guess Who - Plein D'Amour

38 Special - Live at Rockpalast 1981

Latest News

Foo Fighters Rock 'Under You' In New Video

Sammy Hagar Upscales Video For Classic VOA Single 'Two Sides Of Love'

Nirvana, Alanis Morissette Lead Yellowjackets Season 2 Soundtrack

Greta Van Fleet Release Live Video Of Starcatcher Track 'The Indigo Streak'

Billy Idol Doing Twitch Livestream Performance And Q&A

The Rolling Stones Preview Forty Licks Reissue With 'Gimme Shelter' Video

Extreme Share Video & Initiative Keeping Rock Alive: 'Rise: Generations On A Mission'

Andrew X Delivers 'Where Are You Now' Video