Foo Fighters Rock 'Under You' In New Video

Video still

Foo Fighters have released a brand new performance video for their song "Under You", a track that comes from the their latest album, "But Here We Are".

The clip comes from the Foo Fighters "Preparing Music For Concerts" free livestream event that took place on May 21st featuring the band rehearsing from their current live dates in support of the new album.

They recruited Josh Freese as their new drummer, following the tragic death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins. Freese is best known for his work with The Vandals, A Perfect Circle, Guns N' Roses, Nine Inch Nails and more. Watch the "Under You" video below:

