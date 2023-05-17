Foo Fighters Share New Song 'Under You' And Announce Streaming Event

Event poster

(Nasty Little Man) While ears are still ringing from the sonic and emotional gut punch that was "Rescued," Foo Fighters have unveiled "Under You," an aggressively melodic punk-tinged earworm sure to join its predecessor in massive summer singalongs on the band's upcoming tour dates.

"Under You" is the second advance offering from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers' 11th album, But Here We Are, out June 2 on Roswell Records/RCA Records. The new song follows the aforementioned "Rescued"-which has generated raves including "driven by a fresh sense of pathos and urgency" (The New York Times), "Foo Fighters have never sounded more vital" (Consequence)," "one of the Foos' most immediate, emotional songs" (Vulture), "delivers everything fans have come to know and love" (Revolver) and more.

Today also marks the announcement of Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts, a global streaming event packed with rock & roll (including debut performances of songs from But Here We Are), exclusive behind the scenes footage, and a few surprises-all captured in the spacious yet homey confines of the band's own 606 studios.

Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts will premiere May 21 at 8pm BST / 3pm EST / 12pm PST exclusively at here with on-demand repeat viewing enabled through May 24. Whether you've got tickets for an upcoming Foo Fighters show or not, don't miss this chance to get intimate-and LOUD-with the last great American rock band.

"Shows like this don't happen every day. To take this moment to gather fans worldwide, to give people an opportunity to share in the experience no matter where they are, is a gift. Having a place to make these moments accessible is why we built Veeps and we're honored to be trusted with delivering this incredible show for Foo Fighters and all of their fans," said Joel Madden, CEO and Founder, Veeps.

Foo Fighters' upcoming tour will kick off May 24 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH.

Related Stories

Foo Fighters, The Cure, QOTSA Lead Riot Fest Lineup

Foo Fighters Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival Lineup

Foo Fighters Share 'Rescued' To Announce New Album

Foo Fighters Tease New Music

More Foo Fighters News